Good news for South African IT professionals

South African jobs portal OfferZen told MyBroadband that the ICT and technology sector is among the most active on its platform.

“The highest number of active companies on our platform currently are in the ICT/technology, finance, medical, and insurance sectors,” said OfferZen VP for Growth Stephen van der Heijden.

Van der Heijden explained that these sectors have the highest number of live companies sending interview requests at the moment.

OfferZen also expects that the pandemic will see more companies fast-track their digitization processes.

“We expect to see more companies fast-tracking digitization of their businesses, product, and customer experiences as a result of the pandemic,” said van der Heijden.

“This means skills such as software development, data science, and product management will continue to be in demand.”

“We also believe that ICT will represent a greater proportion of the economy in the near future.”

OfferZen said that in total, it has over 90,000 tech professionals on its platform and over 1,000 South African companies.

Tech market holds strong

OfferZen’s findings are in alignment with those of the IDC, which told MyBroadband that tech jobs are still in demand.

“Most technical roles such as web developers, software developers, architects, project managers, technicians, and service agents are still in demand and will likely remain so as dependency on ICT increases,” said Mark Walker, associate VP of the IDC.

“Working from home has placed big demands on the rollout of communication, collaboration cloud, and security specialists.”

Walker said that there has not been any specific slowdown in any areas; rather, hiring has remained steady.

He believes that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resultant remote working scenarios many have found themselves in, has accelerated the adoption and use of digital transformation technologies like the cloud, cybersecurity, and AI.

“Furthermore, the pandemic has deeply underscored commercial and government reliance on ICT as an essential component of the economy and society at large,” said Walker.

“Future hiring will, therefore, reflect stronger demand for skills in these third-platform domains but will remain steady for other technology areas such as infrastructure and IT services.”

He cautioned, however, that all hiring will be impacted by the reduced economic outlook caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and said this should also be kept in mind.

Struggling industries

OfferZen said that its data shows an overall decrease in hiring activity across all sectors between March and May 2020.

It added that the following sectors have shown the most significant decline in this period:

Travel

Logistics

Staffing/Recruitment

Property

CareerJunction also previously told MyBroadband that the following industries have struggled on its platform when it comes to hiring activity:

Building and construction

Architecture and engineering

Admin

Office and support

Warehousing

