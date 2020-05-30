Starbucks opening on Monday

After being closed for over 2 months during the lockdown, Starbucks stores across South Africa will open on Monday.

Unlikely many of its competitors, Starbucks did not open on 1 May when the country moved from alert level 5 to alert level 4, which allowed restaurants to start doing deliveries.

At the time Starbucks informed clients that it will “sadly not” open during level 4. “We are planning on doing deliveries soon though as we are classified only to operate in stage 3,” it said.

At level 3 restaurants are allowed to offer pick-up, drive-thru and delivery services, but will not allow food of beverages to be consumed on the premises.

As users are allowed to pick up their coffee from a restaurant, Starbucks said it will be opening on Monday 1 June.

“In line with our latest government guidance, we look forward to serving our customers, take away only, from 1 June 2020,” Starbucks South Africa said.

Many of Starbuck’s local competitors, like Seattle Coffee Co and The Daily, have been open since the beginning of May.

In a message posted on the Seattle Coffee Co website in April, the restaurant chain said it has been “working tirelessly to get our coffee to you in accordance with current regulations”.

Many Seattle Coffee Co café stores opened for home deliveries when the country moved to alert level 4 on 1 May.

Mugg & Bean also opened restaurants across South Africa for “no contact deliveries” during level 4, which included its wide range of coffee drinks.

