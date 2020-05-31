Only 11% of small businesses have been approved for government’s COVID-19 funding

The South African government has approved only 11% of applications for COVID-19 relief funding for small, medium, and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs), according to a report from Rapport.

The COVID-19 SMME Relief Funding Scheme was established and is administered by the Department of Small Business Development. It offers soft-loan funding to qualifying SMMEs over a six-month period which started on 1 April 2020.

The scheme was mired in controversy after a draft document which MyBroadband previously reported on suggested race-based criteria would be used to determine businesses who qualify for the financial assistance.

According to the Department’s Progress Report on COVID-19 SMME Relief Funding, it has received 12,982 applications for funding, while only 1,501 have been approved.

As it stands, a total of R513.2 million in funding has been approved, while the Department claimed 21,580 jobs have been saved through current approvals.

4,840 complete applications are currently being processed, the figures showed.

A large number of small businesses have had their applications for relief funding denied, however.

According to a survey of 2,280 small business owners conducted by entrepreneur education platform Heavy Chef, 68% of respondents’ applications for relief funding were denied.

Additionally, 71% of participants said they would likely have to apply for financing if they are able to resume operations as lockdown measures are eased.

73% of businesses stated they would not be able to operate beyond 2020 should strict lockdown measures be extended.

It should be noted this survey was conducted in April and most businesses will only be able to continue operation under lockdown level 3 from 1 June.

Draft document lists race as criteria

A controversial draft document for the funding scheme which suggested only black-owned businesses would qualify for financial assistance was circulated on social media back in March.

It stated that for an SMME to qualify for relief, it “must be 51% black-owned”.

In response, Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stated that all South African businesses will be able to access financial assistance from the government during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

The minister said that small businesses will not have to be 51% black-owned to be able to access financial support.

“We are supporting all small businesses in South Africa across the demographic spread,” said the minister.

Small businesses registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) by 28 February 2020 are eligible for the relief, granted they are registered and compliant with SARS and UIF.

In addition, the business must be 100% owned by South African citizens and at least 70% of its employees must be South African citizens.

The scheme gives preference to businesses owned by women, youth, and people with disabilities.