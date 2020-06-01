PlayStation Days of Play sale – South African pricing

PlayStation has announced that its Days of Play sale – which offers deals on PlayStation hardware, peripherals, and games – will return this week.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Days of Play is back again this year with awesome deals to celebrate the passionate PlayStation community and to thank you for all the support,” PlayStation said.

The sale, which runs from 3 June until 17 June, includes a deal for a 1TB PlayStation 4 and a Dualshock 4 Black controller for R5,999.

Additionally, individual Dualshock controllers will be available in a variety of colours for R899.

“PlayStation Store will also be offering awesome deals for blockbuster games, along with deals on PS Plus subscriptions,” said PlayStation.

Deals

The confirmed deals that will be available are as follows:

PlayStation 4 500GB + Grand Theft Auto + Days Gone + God of War + Fortnite Voucher + 90 day PlayStation Plus subscription – R5,299

PlayStation 4 1TB + Dualshock 4 Black – R5,999

PlayStation VR Megapack 2 – R4,499

Dualshock 4 controller – R899

Black Gold headset + Fortnite Voucher – R999

Rose Gold wireless headset – R999

Platinum wireless headset – R1,999

PlayStation 4 charging station – R399

PlayStation Move twin pack – R999

MediEvil remastered – R299

Minecraft – R299

Minecraft Bedrock – R299

Concrete Genie – R399

Dreams – R399

Death Stranding – R499

Marvel’s Spider-man – R499

NIOH 2 – R599

Participating retailers

The following retailers are participating in the Days of Play sale in South Africa:

BT Games

Checkers Hyper

Esquire

Game

Game4U

Incredibly Connection

KOODOO

Loot

Makro

Musica

Nexus Hub

Pick n Pay

Pwned Games

Raru

Takealot

ToysRus

Toyzone

PlayStation 5

Sony has previously confirmed that it plans to release its next PlayStation – the PlayStation 5 – in the holiday season of 2020.

A report by Bloomberg claims that Sony is planning a digital event to showcase games for the PlayStation 5 this week, with the expected date being Wednesday 3 June.

June would usually be the month that E3 would take place – a conference where big announcements like this are traditionally made.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 was cancelled, which has meant that game publishers have been forced to use digital and online presentations to promote their games and products.

