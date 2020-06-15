What South Africans fear more than COVID-19

New research indicates that South Africans are more worried about unemployment and the economy than the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This is according to new Consumer Pulse research from GfK South Africa into the behaviours and sentiment of local consumers during the last weeks of the level 4 lockdown.

86% of respondents said they were extremely concerned about unemployment, compared to 80% in a survey conducted during the level 5 lockdown.

66% said they were extremely worried about COVID-19, compared with 80% in level 5. Conversely, 74% of South Africans surveyed said they were extremely concerned about an economic crisis during level 4.

Most South Africans have had their professional lives drastically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown regulations.

25% of South Africans said they were working reduced hours during the lockdown, and 7% of respondents said they had been retrenched. Additionally, 69% of South Africans said their income had decreased as a result of the lockdown.

“While growing numbers of South Africans or members of their families have been exposed to COVID-19, larger numbers are directly experiencing the economic fallout of the virus and the lockdown,” said GfK South Africa Insights Director Rachel Thompson.

“With the majority of consumers reporting decreased income and higher prices, South Africans are feeling the financial pressure.”

The number of South Africans who believe that the economic impact of the coronavirus will be a short-term problem is also declining, the research stated.

Widespread fear and sadness

GfK South Africa found that 70% of South Africans reported negative feelings such as fear and sadness during the level 4 lockdown.

43% of South Africans said they were bored, and 42% said they were anxious.

Locals are also cognizant of the benefits of social distancing, with 60% stating that they would maintain social distancing for a time or be cautious in their social behaviour.

However, 16% of respondents said they “can’t wait to get back to all the things I did before social distancing regardless of any remaining risk”.

“Despite their eagerness to go back to the activities they love, consumers also appear to be resigned to a deep change in their lives, not much of it positive,” GfK said.

“Almost half (46%) told us they expect their work situation to be worse after the crisis and 68% expect many small businesses to close. Most (79%) predict that working from home will become the norm.”

Post-pandemic activities

The survey found that South African consumers were looking forward to the following after the pandemic had run its course:

Shopping – 43%

Dining at restaurants – 47%

Socialising outdoors – 49%

14% of South Africans said they would avoid physical stores and shopping malls after the pandemic, and 27% said they would rely on home delivery more often.

When it comes to ecommerce and deliveries, South Africans said they expected the following from local companies:

Free delivery – 60%

Fast delivery – 64%

Click-and-collect – 56%

Telephonic support – 55%

Many local buyers also reported negative retail experiences during level 4 lockdown, with 52% stating that prices for the items they usually bought were higher than normal.

51% said the goods they were looking for were out of stock, and 32% said they had to purchase brands they would not usually buy.

The infographic below details the findings of the GfK survey.