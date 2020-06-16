Big delivery delays at Takealot

MyBroadband has received several complaints from Takealot customers about their deliveries being delayed.

One MyBroadband user sent us a screenshot of an order that had been placed on 26 May and that was due to be delivered by 30 June.

The user also claimed that one of the products they had ordered had been removed without their knowledge.

Another user told MyBroadband that their order had still not arrived five days after the Takealot website had told them it would be delivered.

A quick perusal of the company’s HelloPeter page shows that many more customers are suffering similar issues.

“I ordered and paid for goods on 25 May, and on Wednesday 10 June I received an SMS stating that my goods will be delivered on 10 June before 17:00,” said one user.

“Today is 15 June 2020 and still no goods delivered and no communication.”

Another user told a similar story where their order was placed on 27 May, and they were originally told their order would be delivered by 11 June. This user had also not received their delivery as of 15 June.

“I have been struggling for a week now since the delivery date on the website to get my parcel,” said a third user.

“Never have I experienced such poor service.”

Unable to contact customer service

Several users also claimed they could not contact Takealot through its customer service platforms.

“There has been zero human interaction with Takealot since I placed my order. I only get automated emails,” said one user.

“I tried to call the customer care line but it cuts off and the service desk sends me generic messages of ‘the item will be credited once it reaches the warehouse’,” said another.

“Takealot customer service seems to have temporarily gone into hiatus,” agreed a third on Takealot’s Facebook page.

When asked for insight into the issues customers have been facing, Takealot said it was not able to provide comment.

Takealot prepared for demand

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show on 14 May, following the relaxing of ecommerce regulations, Takealot CEO Kim Reid said that he was confident the platform would be able to deliver between 95% and 96% of parcels on time – if not more.

“We gear ourselves every year for peaks like Black Friday and December. This is another great opportunity to build the business out, build the logistics business out, and offer more people more jobs,” he said.

Reid predicted the following products would be in high demand:

TVs will be the first to go.

PlayStations are going to be the next to go.

Toys are going to be in high demand.

Large appliances like fridges, washing machines, tumble dryers, and stoves are going to be in high demand because of breakdowns during the lockdown.

