The truth behind big delivery delays at Takealot

Takealot’s distribution centres have been overwhelmed because of the increased demand for ecommerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only has this resulted in delays in shipping orders, but also in suppliers being able to deliver their stock on time, an industry source has told MyBroadband.

The source, who requested to remain anonymous, explained that third-party sellers are being held responsible for capacity problems at Takealot’s warehouses.

For third-party sellers, this is not about being unfairly blamed, though.

Many of them have had their products delisted and now worry that Takealot will kick them off its platform because of the way its systems work.

Takealot Marketplace

When you buy a product through Takealot, it is quite likely that you are not actually buying from Takealot but from a third-party seller.

Takealot handles the buyer’s money and takes care of delivering the goods, but the actual product comes from another business that uses Takealot as an ecommerce platform. This is not an unusual or unique arrangement. Amazon offers a similar platform for sellers called “Fulfillment by Amazon”.

On Takealot, third-party sellers can offer their goods in two ways: on a “lead time” basis, or as an “in stock” product.

“In stock” means that the seller ships the product to one of Takealot’s distribution centres before listing it for sale on the platform.

“Lead time” means that the seller will send the stock to Takealot after a customer has ordered the item. Takealot lays down strict service levels for this kind of selling.

Minimum service levels for lead-time orders

The Takealot Seller Compliance division tracks whether a seller’s lead-time orders were received on time, ahead of schedule, or late. It also tracks how many lead-time orders were cancelled.

Sellers are only allowed a certain percentage of late or cancelled lead-time orders. For example, you might be required to deliver 98% of your lead-time orders within five business days, and only 1% of your lead-time orders may be cancelled.

If a seller breaches their service level agreement (SLA), they will get an e-mail from the Seller Compliance division warning them that their lead-time privileges will be disabled if they don’t get their numbers right.

After a final warning, sellers who don’t get their SLA compliance up to par will have their lead-time privileges disabled for two weeks. The decision can be appealed, but it can take more than a week before appeals are heard and they take up to another five business days to process.

According to the source who spoke to MyBroadband, seller accounts have been completely banned from Takealot’s platform for repeated violations of the SLA requirements.

Sellers unable to deliver stock to Takealot DC

When everything is working as intended, Takealot’s strict enforcement of its SLAs is not a problem. From a customer perspective, it is a major boon.

However, in the past few weeks sellers hit a problem where they were simply unable to deliver stock to the Takealot distribution centre within their SLA timeframe.

Takealot has a booking system for sellers that allows them to reserve a slot to deliver their goods. In the past two weeks, sellers could not book slots sooner than a week ahead.

This resulted in third-party sellers with a five-day SLA seeing their late delivery statistics skyrocket, and ultimately receiving a warning email from Takealot Seller Compliance.

MyBroadband has seen emails where Seller Compliance sent one seller a final warning on Monday and then suspended their lead-time privileges two days later.

Over 1 million products delisted from Takealot

According to the industry source, there are likely hundreds of seller accounts affected, each of which represents a small business employing between two and 20 people.

Some businesses that trade through Takealot on a lead-time basis employ eighty people or more.

Thousands of people have been affected, with likely over 1 million products being removed from Takealot without warning. The source said that sellers that generate over R50 million in turnover are affected.

Handling huge order volumes while understaffed

“We all understand the situation. All of us are understaffed while filling huge volumes of orders,” the source said.

According to the source, if Takealot had told sellers that it needs to temporarily disable lead-time orders to give its warehouse chance to catch up, they would have understood.

All Takealot has done by choosing to invoke its SLAs in this way is to create uncertainty among the seller community, the source said.

Some sellers are wholly dependent on Takealot and the possibility of being kicked off the platform is an existential threat to them. It threatens not only their livelihoods but also that of their staff.

Ecommerce players in South Africa previously told MyBroadband that they saw a surge in sales when the government allowed online shops to sell non-essential items.

MyBroadband also saw an email that Takealot sent to affected sellers that suggests the ecommerce platform is over capacity.

“Due to the current environment uncertainty and abnormal sales volumes, we are taking this stricter measure to clear the order pipeline and create capacity balancing for couriers and inbound for lead-time orders,” the email stated.

“Sellers are welcome to appeal if there are justified reasons behind the poor performance. Valid appeals will be taken into account in future lead-time SLA reviews, but no lead time will be switched on before 19 June.”

MyBroadband asked Takealot for comment, but the company did not provide feedback by the time of publication.

