US tech companies’ bid to defend tax breaks rejected

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to question a ruling that technology companies including Facebook Inc. and Google say will cost them billions of dollars in taxes by limiting deductions for stock payments to employees.

The justices without comment Monday turned away an appeal by Intel Corp.’s Altera unit, which challenged an Internal Revenue Service regulation that forces companies to allocate some of those stock expenses to foreign subsidiaries.

Many of the subsidiaries are in tax havens such as the Cayman Islands, where deductions for stock-pay expenses are almost worthless because the companies don’t have much of a tax liability there.

Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google were among more than two dozen companies that urged the Supreme Court to take up Altera’s appeal. The Trump administration asked the high court to leave intact a federal appeals court decision backing the government.

Technology firms rely on stock-based compensation because it lets employees and executives share in the growth of the company without burning through cash. Investors like it because it can encourage employees to think about market value in addition to product development.

The case is Altera v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, 19-1009.