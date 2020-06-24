3 graphs that show how lockdown crushed the South African economy

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his supplementary budget speech today, which revealed a rapid decline in tax revenue in April and May.

Mboweni said the South African economy is expected to contract by 7.2% in 2020 – the largest contraction in nearly 90 years.

Commodity price increases and a weaker oil price have softened the blow, but the collapse in global demand and the restrictions to economic activity have hit the country hard.

The downturn in the economy had a direct effect on tax revenue, with the shortfall in revenue collection expected to exceed that of the global financial crisis of 2008/09.

Gross tax revenue collected during the first two months of 2020/21 was R142 billion, compared to the initial forecast for the same period of R177.3 billion.

“Put another way – we are already R35.3 billion behind on our 2020/21 target,” Mboweni said.

Gross tax revenue for the 2020/21 fiscal year is revised down from R1.43 trillion to R1.12 trillion, which means the tax target for this year will be missed by over R300 billion.

The effect of multiple COVID-19-related shocks on tax revenue

The COVID-19 pandemic and the extended lockdown have wrecked the South African economy and tax revenue collection.

Personal income taxes are under significant pressure resulting from job losses, labour unavailability, and employers’ inability to pay full salaries.

Corporate tax collections will also be negatively affected by service and production closures during the lockdown, uncertainty concerning the pace at which normal activity can resume, and weak business and consumer sentiment.

Value-added tax (VAT) and customs revenue estimates have been revised down in response to lower confidence, lockdown-related sales restrictions, and a much weaker trade outlook.

The short-term impact of the pandemic is evident in the sharp reductions in collections for South Africa’s two largest revenue items – domestic VAT and pay-as-you-earn – in April and May of this year.

The graphs below show the downturn in the economy and tax revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Domestic value-added tax

Pay-as-you-earn

In-year revenue compared with budget forecasts (2020/21 prices)

