Aramex closes Joburg hub due to COVID-19 outbreak

Aramex has temporarily shut down its Linbro facility in Johannesburg due to the increasing number of COVID-19 infections among staff at the facility.

This is according to a letter sent to customers on Wednesday by Aramex South Africa country manager George van der Merwe that was seen by MyBroadband.

“With the increase in the number of infected cases at our Linbro facility we have reached the point we are required to act swiftly and decisively in the interest of our staff, our clients and our communities,” van der Merwe said.

“As of 18:00 today 24 June 2020, we will be closing the Johannesburg hub for a period of 24-48 hours.”

“These are extraordinary times that require extraordinary action,” he said.

Aramex’s move to close its Johannesburg delivery centre is unprecedented, and van der Merwe said the decision was taken to prioritise the safety of staff.

All staff at the facility have been tested, and those that have tested positive have been sent home to self-isolate for the mandatory minimum of 14 days.

“Staff that test negative will be allowed back on site as soon as all the necessary hygiene protocols have been followed,” van der Merwe told customers.

No deliveries from Joburg facility

Aramex said that while the facility is closed, it will be doing an extensive deep cleaning and sanitisation process.

During the closure, no access will be allowed to staff, customers, contractors, or suppliers, and Aramex will not be doing any collections or deliveries within the greater Johannesburg area.

“As such, transit times could be affected by between 24-48 hours depending on origin and/ or destination,” van der Merwe said. “All courier vehicles will also be sanitised and deep cleaned.”

“Our Johannesburg call centre will continue to operate remotely and will be unaffected by the closure of the facility.”

Van der Merwe said that Aramex plans to reopen the facility no later than Saturday 27 June, and it will expedite all consumer deliveries over the weekend while bringing in additional resources from Monday to minimise disruption.

“We trust that you will support us in this move as it is in the best interest of our staff, customers and communities,” he said.

“We take our social responsibility seriously. We will continue to apply the highest levels of safety and hygiene within our organisation.”

