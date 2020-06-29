What’s Next – In conversation with Michael Jordaan

Michael Jordaan is one of South Africa’s best-known and respected business leaders who built FNB into the most innovative bank in the world.

After stepping down as FNB CEO, Jordaan founded Montegray Capital, through which he has backed 25 entrepreneurial ventures including Rain, Bank Zero, NMRQL, CodeX, and VALR.

He quickly became one of the most respected venture capitalists in South Africa, with some of his investments, like Rain, already showing excellent growth.

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Jordaan discusses how the COVID-19 lockdown is affecting companies and who the biggest winners and losers are.

He also talks about Rain’s 4G and 5G services, the impact of the lockdown on traffic volumes and how usage patterns have changed.

Jordaan also touches on what South Africa should do to revive the economy, the progress on Bank Zero, and his top tips for entrepreneurs.

He also gives his top book pick, which he recommends to anyone who wants to start or grow a business.

The full interview is embedded below. You can find all the What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.