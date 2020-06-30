What’s Next – In conversation with Shameel Joosub

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub is one of South Africa’s most respected chief executives, having helped to build the top telecommunications company in South Africa.

Joosub joined Vodacom in 1994 and served in many senior management positions at the company until he took the reins in 2012.

Under his leadership, Vodacom excelled and brought many first to South Africa, including the first commercial LTE network and the first 5G mobile network.

Vodacom’s share price performance during the COVID-19 pandemic shows the trust of the investment community in Joosub, and he was voted as one of the top CEOs in a recent survey.

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Joosub discusses the impact of the lockdown on Vodacom and how he is running the company in the new work-from-home environment.

He also sheds light on traffic volumes during the lockdown and reveals a big surprise about voice traffic.

Joosub further discusses Vodacom’s 5G plans, the need for spectrum, and his favourite Netflix show at the moment.

The full interview is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.