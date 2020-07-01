What’s Next – In conversation with Stephen van Coller

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller is a highly respected tech and business executive who has served in various executive roles at MTN, Barclays Africa, Absa Capital, and Deutsche Bank.

He is a member of the World Economic Forum, where he is involved in the Global Agenda Council (GAC) and serves on the Committee on the Future of Banking.

Van Coller has one of the toughest executive jobs in South Africa – he is tasked with turning around EOH which has been struggling over the past few years.

EOH’s latest financial results show that he is achieving what many people thought was impossible, and the subsequent share price jump is a testament to increased investor confidence in the company.

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Van Coller discusses how he is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

He sheds light on the challenges of running such a large company from home, how he is turning EOH around, and what the future holds for the company.

You can also learn about Steven’s biggest “Aha moment” during the lockdown.

The full interview is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.