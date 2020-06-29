Watch Now – MyBroadband’s new online talk show “What’s Next”

MyBroadband has launched its new online talk show – What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – featuring interviews with Michael Jordaan, Shameel Joosub, and Stephen van Coller.

The show is hosted by radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, and is produced and edited by MyBroadband multimedia specialist Weich Malan.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou features conversations with South Africa’s top IT and telecommunications executives.

It focuses on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on South African businesses, how it is changing the ICT environment, and what the future holds.

The first three episodes, which are now live, include conversations with venture capitalist and Montegray Capital founder Michael Jordaan, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, and EOH CEO Stephen van Coller.

New episodes will be added regularly and will feature exciting guests, including Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, Microsoft SA MD Lillian Barnard, Liquid Telecom SA CEO Reshaad Sha, and Afrihost CEO Gian Visser.

The “What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou” interviews are available through multiple platforms:

Individual articles for each interview will also be published with an embedded video to make it easy to keep track of new episodes.