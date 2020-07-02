What’s Next – In conversation with Magda Wierzycka

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka is one of South Africa’s most respected business leaders and is best known for building a world-class investment management company.

Wierzycka co-founded Sygnia in 2006 and under her leadership, the company showed rapid growth thanks to its innovative investment strategy.

Sygnia’s robust investment strategy is paying off and is one of the few JSE-listed companies which currently trade at higher levels than before the COVID-19 crisis hit.

Wierzycka is also outspoken about the scourge of corruption in the public and private sector in South Africa.

In this interview, Wierzycka discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Sygnia operates and how the lockdown has influenced her life.

She also provides details about Sygnia’s 16% shareholding in Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), which has the lifelong rights for all patents and inventions from Oxford University, which include a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The conversation then delves into how Sygnia’s funds outperform many other big brand asset managers and who the big winners and losers are amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interview ends on how she became the new host of The Apprentice South Africa and what people can expect from her in this show.

The full interview is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.