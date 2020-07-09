What’s Next – In conversation with Andy Higgins

uAfrica MD Andy Higgins is a South African ecommerce pioneer who has helped to start many large online players, including Bidorbuy, Payfast, and Takealot.

Higgins started his career at QXL – now Tradus – where he was part of the technical team responsible for the launch of the company’s auction services in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

In 1999, he co-founded Bidorbuy.com where he served as Managing Director and set up offices and launched auction sites in South Africa, India, Australia, and Israel.

After he stepped down as Bidorbuy MD, he founded uAfrica.com, which helps South African businesses easily set up an online shop and streamline order fulfilment and shipping.

In this interview, Higgins discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way uAfrica operates and how the lockdown has influenced his life.

He also sheds light on how COVID-19 and the lockdown helped ecommerce and on the growth his business is seeing.

He ends off the interview by speaking about the evolution of online and offline businesses and what he thinks the future holds.

The full interview is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.