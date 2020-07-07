What’s Next – In conversation with Lillian Barnard

Microsoft South Africa Managing Director Lillian Barnard is one of the country’s leading technology executives, and she has built a strong, high-performing team to run the company.

Barnard has more than 20 years’ experience in the ICT industry who has held senior executive positions in South Africa and abroad.

She joined Microsoft in May 2017 as public sector director and was appointed as MD of Microsoft South Africa in March 2019.

Barnard has been pivotal in re-igniting the South African chapter of [email protected] and spurring a culture that encourages gender equality in the workplace.

In this interview, Barnard talks about the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown on running a company in South Africa.

She also sheds light on how Microsoft’s technology tools are being used by companies to help them during this time.

She ends the interview by sharing her “Aha-moment” during the lockdown.

