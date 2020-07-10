What’s Next – In conversation with Jeremy Ord

Jeremy Ord is South African business royalty, having founded and helped to grow Dimension Data into a global ICT powerhouse.

Ord founded Dimension Data in 1983 with Keith McLachlan, Werner Sievers, Peter Neale, and Kevin Hamilton.

The company was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in 1987 and Ord was appointed as the company’s executive chairman in that same year.

Under his leadership, the company showed exceptional local and international growth and in 2016 employed 31,000 staff in 58 countries, with annual revenue of over R120 billion.

He has won numerous awards, including Businessman of the Year and Dimension Data being voted South Africa’s Top Growth Company under his leadership.

In this interview, Ord discusses the impact of COVID-19 on himself and his company, and how he has adapted to the changing world.

He also sheds light on the relationship between Dimension Data and NTT and how the technology world has changed in terms of hardware and software.

The interview ends with Ord sharing his “Aha-moment” from the last few months.

