Big growth in global PC shipments due to COVID-19

Both Gartner and the IDC have released data which shows that global PC shipments have grown in Q2 of 2020.

According to Gartner, Q2 2020 global PC shipments totalled 64.8 million units, which is a 2.8% increase year-on-year.

“The second quarter of 2020 represented a short-term recovery for the worldwide PC market, led by exceptionally strong growth in EMEA,” said research director at Gartner Mikako Kitagawa.

This growth comes off the back of a poor Q1, Kitagawa said, which was caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

“After the PC supply chain was severely disrupted in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the growth this quarter was due to distributors and retail channels restocking their supplies back to near-normal levels,” said Kitagawa.

“Additionally, mobile PC growth was particularly strong, driven by several factors including business continuity for remote working, online education and consumers’ entertainment needs.”

Kitagawa cautioned that the growth in mobile PC demand will not continue into 2021, as this growth is based on short-term business needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global PC shipment sales – Gartner Company Q2 2019 shipments Q2 2020 shipments Growth Lenovo 15,541 16,197 4.2% HP 13,810 16,165 17.1% Dell 10,680 10,648 -0.3% Apple 4,157 4,368 5.1% Acer 3,241 4,007 23.6% ASUS 2,960 3,593 21.4% Others 12,658 9,829 -22.4% Total 63,047 64,808 2.8%

IDC

The IDC said that the traditional PC market – which comprises desktops, notebooks, and workstations – saw 11.2% year-on-year growth by reaching a total of 72.3 million unit sales.

“The strong demand driven by work-from-home as well as e-learning needs has surpassed previous expectations and has once again put the PC at the center of consumers’ tech portfolio,” said research manager for IDC’s Mobile Device Trackers Jitesh Ubrani.

However, Ubrani said that it is unclear if this demand will continue during a recession and into the post-COVID-19 world.

IDC Research VP of Devices and Displays Linn Huang said that the education, enterprise, and consumer markets all show strong shipment numbers. SMBs, however, muted overall growth.

Huang also speculated that while this positive trend is expected to continue in July, it is likely to sour as the world heads into a global recession.

Global PC shipment sales – IDC Company Q2 2019 shipments Q2 2020 shipments Growth HP 15,366 18,082 17.7% Lenovo 16,214 17,411 7.4% Dell 11,606 12,010 3.5% Apple 4,112 5,594 36% Acer 4,285 4,828 12.7% Others 13,420 14,337 6.8% Total 65,003 72,261 11.2%

