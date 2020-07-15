The best and worst fields to find a job in South Africa

CareerJunction has released its latest CareerJunction Index (CJI) report, which reveals a drop in demand for IT professionals but a big spike in medical and health job posts.

The CJI is based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website and monitors the labour market in South Africa by examining supply and demand trends.

The June 2020 report shows that job search activity increased by 13% while labour demand increased by 3% over the last month.

The demand for medical and health professionals is growing rapidly with the increasing number of COVID-19 positive patients.

Other fields which are showing the first signs of recovery include marketing, warehousing and logistics, and manufacturing and assembly.

Bad news for IT jobseekers is that there are no signs of recovery yet. Since the lockdown started, hiring activity has decreased significantly for ICT and engineering professionals.

There are some exceptions, with software development remaining the most in-demand skills set in the South African labour market.

The charts below provide an overview of demand for professionals in prominent sectors of the economy.

The red charts indicate a big downturn in demand, orange charts show low demand, and green charts show increasing demand.

Big downturn in demand

Low demand

Increasing demand

