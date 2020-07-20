How South Africa’s curfew has changed online and food delivery

Government has implemented stricter COVID-19 alert level 3 regulations as the country enters the peak of its battle against the virus.

These regulations include a national curfew and a ban on alcohol sales and distribution.

Many may wonder if these changes will affect the delivery services they use on a regular basis.

MyBroadband has therefore asked some of South Africa’s most popular delivery companies what the new regulations mean for their operations.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats told MyBroadband that because of the national alcohol ban, it no longer offers alcohol deliveries on its app.

In terms of the curfew, Uber Eats said it is working to seek clarification on the restaurant trading hours announced by President Ramaphosa, and said it will announce its actions in due course.

“Delivery people will still be able to accept delivery requests from 07:00 – 21:00 daily,” Uber Eats said.

Outside of these hours, the Uber Eats app will be unavailable.

“Drivers and delivery people have permits and are required to keep them in case they need to show them,” said Uber.

“Uber will continue to operate as normal at all times across South Africa, however, riders travelling during the curfew will need to ensure they have the relevant permits in line with government regulations.”

Bolt Business Delivery

Bolt told MyBroadband that nearly all of the businesses it works with operate during the day.

This means that the curfew will have minimal impact on Bolt Business Delivery.

“The alcohol ban will not have any effect on Bolt Business Delivery, as the category had not yet engaged with alcohol vendors to provide a delivery service,” Bolt said.

Pargo

Pargo said that one of the bigger effects the national curfew will have on its business is that customers will not be able to collect their orders from its pickup points whenever they want.

“In Pargo’s vast nationwide network of 2,500 Pickup Points, some operate 24/7,” Pargo explained.

“Now that the curfew is in place, consumers will not have the same freedom to collect their orders whenever they please.”

Pargo added that it will not deliver alcohol to any of its pickup points because of the national alcohol ban.

“Overall we do not expect too much of an impact from these new regulations,” said Pargo CEO Lars Veul.

“We have seen a surge in Ecommerce deliveries over the last few months and expect these to keep growing due to the safety and convenience online shopping offers.”

Parcelninja

Parcelninja told MyBroadband that no negative impact is being incurred by the business as the result of the lockdown.

“We continue with our existing protocols together with our courier partners,” said ParcelNinja.

