Amazon is hiring 3,000 South Africans – Here are the new jobs you can apply for now

20 July 2020

Last month, Amazon announced that it was hiring 3,000 new customer service agents in South Africa, ranging from customer service associates to technical experts.

These new employees will work from home and provide support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe.

“These roles will range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe,” Amazon said.

The addition of these 3,000 permanent and seasonal full-time positions will bring Amazon’s total permanent workforce in South Africa to 7,000.

Amazon South Africa customer service director Andrew Raichlin said this expansion reflects its continued commitment to South Africa’s economic development.

Candidates who wish to apply for one of the 3,000 new positions must have the following:

  • Matric/Grade 12/NQF Level 4 qualification or higher
  • Excellent command of English
  • South African citizenship

Technical positions will support customer inquiries on devices, digital, and Alexa, with employees required to translate technical information and provide instructions to help customers troubleshoot problems.

Amazon said that applicants will also need a quiet, private workspace, and a dedicated Internet connection.

Employees will receive comprehensive benefits from day one, including employer contributions toward medical aid and a provident fund, group life cover, employee wellness programmes, and a monthly stipend for a dedicated Internet line.

Amazon also offers customer service employees the opportunity and financial support to upskill themselves through its Career Choice programme.

New Amazon jobs published

Over the past few weeks, Amazon published various new vacancies in South Africa on its own jobs portal and on LinkedIn.

Here are some of the prominent positions which are now available, along with a link to the applications page for each position.

Work from Home
Job Title Application link
Full Time Customer Service Associate Click here for details
Amazon Virtual Technical Support Associate Click here for details
Team Manager (Device, Digital, and Alexa Support) Click here for details
Group Manager Click here for details
Technical Positions – Cape Town
IT Support Click here for details
Software Development Manager Click here for details
Specialist SA, Analytics – Big Data & Data Warehousing Click here for details
Installation Technician Click here for details
Senior Cloud Support Engineer – Analytics Click here for details
Software Development Engineer Click here for details
Cloud Support Engineer – Analytics Click here for details
Cluster Security Manager Click here for details
Software Development Manager Click here for details
Senior System Development Engineer Click here for details
Sr Software Development Manager Click here for details
Cloud Support Engineer (Linux) Click here for details
Cloud Support Engineer – Developer and Mobile Services Click here for details
Senior Cloud Support Engineer – Storage and Content Delivery Click here for details
Cloud Infrastructure Architect Click here for details
Software Development Engineer Click here for details
Author Central Specialist Click here for details
Cloud Support Engineer – Deployment Click here for details
Senior Cloud Support Engineer (Big Data) Click here for details
Cloud Support Engineer (Big Data) Click here for details
Software Development Manager Click here for details
Senior Research Scientist Click here for details
Snr. Software Development Engineer Click here for details
Human Resource Business Partner Click here for details
Sr. Security Engineer, Threat Research Team Click here for details
Software Development Engineer Click here for details
Senior Software Development Engineer Click here for details
Kindle Direct Publishing Support Analyst with Italian Click here for details
Senior Software Development Engineer Click here for details
Intern Software Development Engineer Click here for details
Technical Positions – Johannesburg
Solutions Architect Intern Click here for details
Account Manager Intern Click here for details
Senior Solutions Architect Click here for details
Technical Account Manager Click here for details
Head of Government Click here for details
Senior Customer Solutions Manager Click here for details
Solutions Architect Click here for details
Senior Consultant, AI/ML Click here for details

