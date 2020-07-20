Amazon is hiring 3,000 South Africans – Here are the new jobs you can apply for now

Last month, Amazon announced that it was hiring 3,000 new customer service agents in South Africa, ranging from customer service associates to technical experts.

These new employees will work from home and provide support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe.

The addition of these 3,000 permanent and seasonal full-time positions will bring Amazon’s total permanent workforce in South Africa to 7,000.

Amazon South Africa customer service director Andrew Raichlin said this expansion reflects its continued commitment to South Africa’s economic development.

Candidates who wish to apply for one of the 3,000 new positions must have the following:

Matric/Grade 12/NQF Level 4 qualification or higher

Excellent command of English

South African citizenship

Technical positions will support customer inquiries on devices, digital, and Alexa, with employees required to translate technical information and provide instructions to help customers troubleshoot problems.

Amazon said that applicants will also need a quiet, private workspace, and a dedicated Internet connection.

Employees will receive comprehensive benefits from day one, including employer contributions toward medical aid and a provident fund, group life cover, employee wellness programmes, and a monthly stipend for a dedicated Internet line.

Amazon also offers customer service employees the opportunity and financial support to upskill themselves through its Career Choice programme.

New Amazon jobs published

Over the past few weeks, Amazon published various new vacancies in South Africa on its own jobs portal and on LinkedIn.

Here are some of the prominent positions which are now available, along with a link to the applications page for each position.

