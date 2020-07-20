Amazon is hiring 3,000 South Africans – Here are the new jobs you can apply for now

Last month, Amazon announced that it was hiring 3,000 new customer service agents in South Africa, ranging from customer service associates to technical experts.
These new employees will work from home and provide support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe.
“These roles will range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe,” Amazon said.
The addition of these 3,000 permanent and seasonal full-time positions will bring Amazon’s total permanent workforce in South Africa to 7,000.
Amazon South Africa customer service director Andrew Raichlin said this expansion reflects its continued commitment to South Africa’s economic development.
Candidates who wish to apply for one of the 3,000 new positions must have the following:
- Matric/Grade 12/NQF Level 4 qualification or higher
- Excellent command of English
- South African citizenship
Technical positions will support customer inquiries on devices, digital, and Alexa, with employees required to translate technical information and provide instructions to help customers troubleshoot problems.
Amazon said that applicants will also need a quiet, private workspace, and a dedicated Internet connection.
Employees will receive comprehensive benefits from day one, including employer contributions toward medical aid and a provident fund, group life cover, employee wellness programmes, and a monthly stipend for a dedicated Internet line.
Amazon also offers customer service employees the opportunity and financial support to upskill themselves through its Career Choice programme.
New Amazon jobs published
Over the past few weeks, Amazon published various new vacancies in South Africa on its own jobs portal and on LinkedIn.
Here are some of the prominent positions which are now available, along with a link to the applications page for each position.
|Work from Home
|Job Title
|Application link
|Full Time Customer Service Associate
|Click here for details
|Amazon Virtual Technical Support Associate
|Click here for details
|Team Manager (Device, Digital, and Alexa Support)
|Click here for details
|Group Manager
|Click here for details
|Technical Positions – Cape Town
|IT Support
|Click here for details
|Software Development Manager
|Click here for details
|Specialist SA, Analytics – Big Data & Data Warehousing
|Click here for details
|Installation Technician
|Click here for details
|Senior Cloud Support Engineer – Analytics
|Click here for details
|Software Development Engineer
|Click here for details
|Cloud Support Engineer – Analytics
|Click here for details
|Cluster Security Manager
|Click here for details
|Software Development Manager
|Click here for details
|Senior System Development Engineer
|Click here for details
|Sr Software Development Manager
|Click here for details
|Cloud Support Engineer (Linux)
|Click here for details
|Cloud Support Engineer – Developer and Mobile Services
|Click here for details
|Senior Cloud Support Engineer – Storage and Content Delivery
|Click here for details
|Cloud Infrastructure Architect
|Click here for details
|Software Development Engineer
|Click here for details
|Author Central Specialist
|Click here for details
|Cloud Support Engineer – Deployment
|Click here for details
|Senior Cloud Support Engineer (Big Data)
|Click here for details
|Cloud Support Engineer (Big Data)
|Click here for details
|Software Development Manager
|Click here for details
|Senior Research Scientist
|Click here for details
|Snr. Software Development Engineer
|Click here for details
|Human Resource Business Partner
|Click here for details
|Sr. Security Engineer, Threat Research Team
|Click here for details
|Software Development Engineer
|Click here for details
|Senior Software Development Engineer
|Click here for details
|Kindle Direct Publishing Support Analyst with Italian
|Click here for details
|Senior Software Development Engineer
|Click here for details
|Intern Software Development Engineer
|Click here for details
|Technical Positions – Johannesburg
|Solutions Architect Intern
|Click here for details
|Account Manager Intern
|Click here for details
|Senior Solutions Architect
|Click here for details
|Technical Account Manager
|Click here for details
|Head of Government
|Click here for details
|Senior Customer Solutions Manager
|Click here for details
|Solutions Architect
|Click here for details
|Senior Consultant, AI/ML
|Click here for details
