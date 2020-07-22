What’s Next – In conversation with Niral Patel

Oracle South Africa Managing Director Niral Patel is one of the country’s top technology leaders with two decades’ experience in leadership roles within the enterprise technology industry.

Patel has held senior executive positions across Africa and the Middle East, which include heading up Hitachi Data Systems in South Africa.

He has also served as Director: Public Sector at Microsoft and various executive positions at IBM.

In his current role, Patel is responsible for accelerating the adoption of Oracle Cloud solutions, identifying new growth opportunities, and enhancing engagement with key stakeholders.

In this interview, Patel discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Oracle and its clients in South Africa.

He further sheds light on digital transformation in South Africa, the adoption of cloud services and the current trends in the market.

The conversation concludes with Patel’s two “Aha moments” during the pandemic and lockdown.

The full interview is embedded below.