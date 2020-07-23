A look inside South Africa’s first boutique high school which will open in 2021

Private online high school Valenture Institute is launching boutique campuses in South Africa.

The first South African boutique campus will be opening in January 2021 in Newlands and is designed to allow high school learners to interact with their peers while taking live online classes.

“Our boutique private high school campuses provide a unique environment where high-schoolers can interact and collaborate with peers in person while studying in live online classes alongside global classmates,” said Valenture Institute.

Valenture Institute said that learners who study through this online high school get the opportunity to connect and engage with experts from organisations like NASA, Google, and Harvard.

“Our learning environment encourages group collaboration where students are able to express their personal dreams, goals and aspirations for their future. Our approach is geared towards furthering our students’ individual growth while always considering real-world application.”

The campuses will provide learners with personalised guidance from learning coaches and a variety of impressive facilities and services.

These include:

Private study pods

On-demand transport to and from campus

Grocery delivery

Laundry

Catered meals

Smoothie bar

Yoga studio and meditation area

Production space to produce your own podcast

Gym and personal trainers

Games room

Consultations with a dietician

Valenture also has an additional Cape Town campus set to launch in Constantia, as well as upcoming Johannesburg campuses in Bryanston and Sandton.

Globally, it is also developing campuses in London and Boston.

Pricing for the Valenture Institute Newlands campus is as follows:

Valenture Institute Newlands campus fees Level Duration Monthly fees Full-level fee Junior High: Grade 8 and 9 18 months R5,900 R106,200 International GCSE: Grade 10 and 11 18 months R9,333 R168,000 International AS-Levels: Grade 12 12 months R10,999 R131,984 International A-levels: Post Grade 12 12 months R7,700 R92,400

Valenture boutique high school

