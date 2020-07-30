All the companies listed on South Africa’s A2X exchange

30 July 2020

Momentum Metropolitan has recently been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets and will list on 5 August 2020.

The company will retain its listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Namibian Stock Exchange.

Momentum Metropolitan Group Finance Director Risto Ketola said they are committed to supporting initiatives that drive down the frictional costs in financial market transactions.

“We believe that the listing on A2X is part of that commitment,” Ketola said.

Ketola added that healthy competition is to everyone’s benefit and supporting multiple local exchanges helps to increase competitiveness in this space.

A2X CEO Kevin Brady said their experience has shown that by reducing friction costs in the form of lower exchange fees, the quality of the market improves.

A2X began trading on 6 October 2017 and focuses on providing an efficient and cost-effective trading venue.

According to A2X, the end-to-end costs of transacting on its exchange are 50% lower than current trading costs in South Africa.

At the beginning of 2018, A2X only had five listed companies with a combined market cap of around R50 billion.

Fast forward two-and-a-half-years, and there are now 38 companies listed with a combined market cap of over R2.2 trillion.

A2X has listings from many key sectors, including media, property, mining, banking, retail, FMCG, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications.

A2X Listings
Security Code Name Market Cap
ACG Anchor Group R795,859,924
AFT Afrimat R4,727,659,596
AIL African Rainbow Capital Investments R3,124,692,665
APN Aspen Pharmacare R65,272,570,363
ARI African Rainbow Minerals R43,758,468,421
ASC Ascendis Health R411,154,766
AVI AVI R23,323,910,972
CLH City Lodge Hotels R784,330,074
CML Coronation Fund Managers R13,827,558,502
EQU Equites Property Fund R10,142,846,555
EXX Exxaro Resources R49,160,760,636
FVT Fairvest Property R1,618,819,451
GLD NewGold ETF R24,478,276,376
GRT GrowthPoint Properties R40,350,326,700
HDC Hudaco Industries R2,390,747,170
HUG Huge Group R597,064,062
IVT Invicta Holdings R1,057,823,696
IVTP Invicta Hldgs Ltd pref R416,250,000
MRP Mr Price Group R32,734,773,333
MTM Momentum Metropolitan* R26,160,894,469
NGPLD NewGold Palladium ETF R852,773,271
NGPLT NewGold Platinum ETF R10,042,352,000
NPN Naspers Ltd -N- R1,341,374,058,640
NRP NEPI Rockcastle R54,347,307,269
PGR Peregrine R4,367,456,064
REN Renergen R1,736,751,527
SBK Standard Bank Group R178,985,990,235
SBPP Standard Bank Group Pref R3,658,424,224
SLM Sanlam R138,116,952,784
SNT Santam R30,855,219,756
SOL Sasol R83,844,977,774
SWXTR2 Investec Swix Top 40 Tri ETN R930,450,000
SYG Sygnia R1,915,466,809
TCP Transaction Capital R12,305,331,932
THA Tharisa R4,279,500,000
TOPTR2 Investec Top 40 Tri ETN R1,006,995,000
VUN Vunani R385,162,637
ZCL Zarclear R917,826,726

