Evetech accused of breaking the Consumer Protection Act

South African technology classifieds forum Carbonite recently announced that it had banned PC hardware retailer Evetech from having any dealings on its website.

The owner of Carbonite made the announcement on Sunday 26 July and cited the retailer’s “blatant disregard for decency with regards to their warranties” as the reason behind the decision.

When asked what Evetech had been doing to warrant the ban, the owner pointed to a recent thread on the website which detailed a warranty dispute as “the latest in a long list of issues” on the topic.

In the example provided, a Carbonite user said they purchased a power supply unit (PSU) from Evetech which stopped working after two months.

Offering insufficient compensation for warranties

After returning the product, and Evetech confirming that the issue fell under the product’s warranty, the customer was informed that the original PSU was out of stock.

The customer was offered R900 Evetech store credit, despite the PSU being worth R1,399 on Evetech’s website.

According to the customer, Evetech cited “depreciation and use of the PSU” as the reason for the offered credit being of a significantly lower value than the price paid for the PSU by the customer.

After complaining about the situation, the customer was told that they could take the R900 credit or exchange it for a different PSU that was priced at R100 less than the original product.

The customer refused these offers and complained that Evetech was not abiding by the Consumer Protection Act. After receiving no further response, the customer called Evetech support.

Eventually, the customer was offered a different PSU which was of a higher value than the original one purchased.

“Don’t get me wrong, even though that this sounds positive, I’m still left very confused/frustrated that it had to get to this point,” said the customer.

A history of similar complaints

Perusing Evetech’s HelloPeter page offers many other complaints from customers accusing the retailer of similar irregular warranty redemption practices.

“Item sent in in January for a warranty claim, no feedback from them. Have to continually chase up. Finally get a reply: The only thing we can give your client is in store credit to purchase something else , and that’s not even going to be full price as depreciation value will apply. For an item that has been sitting with them for half a year, get a depreciated credit!” said one user. “They didn’t want to refund me full paid price on a faulty returned motherboard. They offered about half of what was paid . Reasons given was ridiculous,” said another. “Purchased a computer in 2018, some parts under guarantee for 3 years. Just before lockdown had problem with CPU, took it in. They sent it to supplier but could not be checked before lockdown. I then purchased another CPU as was told they would exchange when back from suppler. I paid R5,000 for original and R3000 for the new one. I now get a R1,500 voucher back which is not acceptable,” said a third user.

Other complaints

This is not the only complaint commonly levied against the company – others include poor customer service response times, and products incorrectly being listed as in-stock.

Examples of complaints regarding these issues are below.

“I ordered a headset on the 13th of May. The headset arrived broken two weeks later. I then requested a replacement product…which they didn’t provide. I then requested a refund which I am still waiting for……15 days of waiting and still no refund.” “These people had the information wrong about one of their products, misleading me into believing they had the part and did not even look to see if they physically had it in stock. [They] invoiced me for an item they never even had, so they had sent me a different item than what was on my invoice and just told me to keep it and said it was compatible. So I tried to see if it would work, it did not, I call them and say it doesn’t work and I want a refund. I sent it back and now they claim I broke it and will not give me my refund,” said a user.

What the Consumer Protection Act says

The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) imposes an automatic warranty which all goods must comply with.

Section 55 of the CPA dictates that goods:

Are reasonably suitable for the purposes for which they are generally intended.

Are of good quality, in good working order and free of any defects.

will be useable and durable for a reasonable period of time, having regard to the use to which they would normally be put and to all the surrounding circumstances of their supply.

Section 56 states that within six months after the delivery of any goods to a consumer, the consumer may return the goods to the supplier, without penalty and at the supplier’s risk and expense, if the goods fail to satisfy the requirements and standards contemplated in section 55, and the supplier must, at the direction of the consumer, either:

Repair and replace the failed, unsafe or defective goods, or

Refund to the consumer the price paid by the consumer for the goods.

Section 57 also highlights that this imposed warranty is in addition to any other implied or express warranty or condition stipulated by law or by the retailer.

Additionally, the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO) states that the supplier cannot force a consumer to have goods repaired if they would prefer a refund or a replacement.

Evetech – No comment

MyBroadband asked Evetech about these complaints, but it had not provided comment at the time of publication.