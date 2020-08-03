Where Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka is investing her money

Sygnia co-founder and CEO Magda Wierzycka has revealed her personal investment strategy, which is heavily skewed towards international tech stocks and innovation.

Wierzycka voiced her preference for passively managed index-tracking funds in a post commenting on an article related to active fund managers’ pain.

She said she is no longer interested in the apologies and excuses from active and hedge fund managers about their performance.

Wierzycka said her personal investment strategy focuses on four passive index-tracking funds:

These funds are heavily focussed on technology and innovation and have performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on South African retirement annuities, Wierzycka said she “hates domestic equity”.

If forced to invest locally, she said she will “probably top it up with a Top 40 index fund” as it provides maximum “synthetic offshore” exposure.

A closer look at these funds

Wierzycka’s investment picks are all heavily skewed towards technology and innovation, which is clearly illustrated by the underlying assets in the funds she selected.

Sygnia’s FAANG Plus Equity Fund’s holdings include Alphabet (Google), Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Twitter, Baidu, Alibaba, and Netflix.

Sygnia’s 4th IR Fund is also a tech-heavy fund with holdings in companies involved in autonomous vehicles, cleantech, drones, 3D printing, robotics, nanotechnology, smart buildings, virtual reality, cybersecurity, space, and wearables.

Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P500) is a market-cap-weighted index which includes 500 of the largest stocks in the United States.

Because it is a weighted index, the mega-cap tech stocks – Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Facebook, and Apple – make up a large percentage of this index.

So, while the S&P500 has a diverse range of companies in it, a large portion of an S&P500 tracker will consist of tech stocks.

Sygnia OSI Fund provides access to the shares of Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI) – a platform which owns 25% of founders’ shares in all spin-out companies originating from Oxford University.

Oxford Sciences Innovation has a current portfolio of 73 spin-outs and a pipeline of 10 spin-outs per year.

OSI has effective ownership of 25% of rights to all past and future patents originating from Oxford University.

The table below provides an overview of the top holdings in Wierzycka’s investment fund picks.

Top 10 Holdings in Each Fund Sygnia FAANG Plus Equity Fund Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sygnia’s 4th IR Fund Alphabet Microsoft Workhorse Group Facebook Apple Garmin Apple Amazon STMicroelectronics Amazon Facebook Twilio Twitter Johnson & Johnson Microsoft Baidu Berkshire Hathaway Alphabet Alibaba Visa Zoom Netflix Procter & Gamble Apple Workhorse Group UnitedHealth Tesla Garmin Home Depot 3D Systems

Performance of funds

Performance as at 30 June 2020 Fund 6 months 1 year 3 years Sygnia 4th IR Fund Class A 26.00% 37.10% 20.80% Sygnia 4th IR Fund Class B 25.90% 36.90% 20.90% Sygnia FAANG Plus Fund Class B 38.30% 61.60% — S&P500 -4.04% 5.39% 27.93%

Magda Wierzycka Investment Tweet