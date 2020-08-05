6 attractive investments to protect your money from South Africa’s deteriorating economy

South Africa’s economy is under severe pressure following the COVID-19 lockdown, which has triggered a sharp decline in business activity.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) expects South Africa’s GDP to decline by between 7.5% and 8.2% this year.

It said the government’s relief plan will mitigate the fall in household consumption, but investment, which has been declining over the past two years, will decline to a record low level.

According to the OECD, persistent electricity shortages, rising government debt, and policy uncertainty will continue to hold back investment and underscore low growth.

The decline in economic activity has already impacted millions of South Africans through salary cuts and job losses.

A recent National Income Dynamics Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey report estimated that approximately three million people have lost their jobs over the lockdown period.

This represents an 18% decline in employment from 17 million people employed in February, to 14 million people employed in April 2020.

South Africa’s GDP decline, job losses, and rising debt do not bode well for local companies and the stability of the rand.

This raises the question of which investments will give South Africans protection against the country’s deteriorating financial position.

Sasfin Securities deputy chairman David Shapiro has provided six investment picks to hedges against South Africa’s faltering economy.

Shapiro’s picks are Prosus, Satrix Nasdaq, Sygnia 4th Ind Rev, Sygnia MSCI US, Sygnia EuroStoxx50, and Satrix MSCI China.

He highlighted that other than Prosus, these are all exchange-traded funds with strong exposure to offshore tech companies.

Shapiro said these investments are a strategy to protect the purchasing power of your savings.

He explained local businesses have a tough period ahead and predicts that we have not seen the bottom yet.

Here is a short description of each fund, with the performance for the year to date. Keep in mind that the JSE declined by 1.46% over the same period.

Prosus (+60%) – More info here

Prosus is a global consumer Internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Prosus has significant investments in Tencent, Mail.ru, Ctrip.com, and DeliveryHero.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and is majority-owned by Naspers.

Satrix Nasdaq 100 ETF (+58%) – More info here

The Satrix Nasdaq 100 ETF enables you to invest in the 100 largest, non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in a single trade.

It aims to replicate the performance of the Nasdaq-100® index by investing in the iShares NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF.

The index includes innovative companies across industries and is heavily weighted toward technology companies.

Sygnia Itrix 4th Industrial Revolution Global Equity ETF (+42%) – More info here

The Sygnia Itrix 4th Industrial Revolution Global Equity ETF is a high-risk, passively managed index-tracking fund, registered as a collective investments scheme, and is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as an Exchange Traded Fund.

The objective of this portfolio is to provide simple access to investors who wish to track the movements of the Kensho New Economies Composite Index (KNEX) through investing in the physical index securities.

Sygnia Itrix MSCI USA Index ETF (+28%) – More info here

The Sygnia Itrix MSCI USA Index ETF is a high-risk, passively managed index-tracking fund registered as a collective investments scheme and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as an exchange-traded fund.

Sygnia Itrix Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (+14%) – More info here

The Sygnia Itrix Euro Stoxx 50 ETF is a high risk, passively managed index tracking fund, registered as a Collective Investments Scheme, and is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as an exchange-traded fund.

Satrix MSCI China ETF (recently listed) – More info here

The Satrix MSCI China ETF tracks the MSCI China Index which includes large and mid-cap shares, covering about 85% of the China equity universe.

It is a feeder portfolio that invests in the iShares MSCI China UCITS ETF.

David Shapiro Twitter comment

6 attractive hedges against SA’s deteriorating fiscal position:

Prosus +60% year to date

Satrix Nasdaq +58%

Sygnia 4th Ind Rev +42%

Sygnia MSCI US +28%

Sygnia EuroStoxx50 +14% (the one to watch)

Satrix MSCI China (recent listing – Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan & more)

Vs JSE -1.46% — David Shapiro (@davidshapiro61) August 5, 2020

Now read: Where Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka is investing her money