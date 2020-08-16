Government one step closer to using South African pensions

The cabinet’s economic cluster has created an economic reconstruction and recovery plan which includes the ANC’s proposals to launch a state bank that would be able to access retirement savings at favourable rates.

This is according to a report by The Sunday Times, which has seen the document in question.

The proposal to launch a state bank and access pension funds was first tabled in the ANC’s own recovery plan last month, but the report said that now that the economic cluster has incorporated these ideas, they may become official policy in the near future.

“Processes, already underway, to establish a properly capitalised and government state bank will be accelerated,” the document said.

“The state bank will be able to access different forms of capital, in addition to taking deposits.”

The economics cluster added in its document that the laws surrounding retirement savings would be changed so that entities could access pension funds directly.

It said that regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act will be amended to “facilitate direct access to pension funds’ pool of resources by state development finance institutions”.

ANC’s Economic Transformation Committee published the initial proposal document last month, which detailed how pension funds would be used to help the government address shortfalls.

The document said the use of pension funds would be crucial to address funding shortfalls in areas such as infrastructure development and energy production.

The ANC added that the amendment of regulation 28 of the Pension Fund Act can also help development finance institutions to access private savings to fund long-term infrastructure and high-impact capital projects.

Using pensions to save Eskom and SAA

Specifically mentioned as a potential beneficiary of pension fund-sourced funding in both the ANC’s initial document and the subsequent government proposal were Eskom and the country’s embattled power generation system.

The ANC said that “there is a need for continued support for Eskom to overcome its immediate financial and technical challenges” and to ensure reliable electricity supply.

“A solution needs to be found to Eskom’s debt problem, including the possibility of pension funds being mobilised to take over certain restructured Eskom assets,” it said.

Recent reports have also stated that the government is looking to use pension funds to kick-start the establishment of its “new SAA”.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni confirmed last month that the government was considering this plan.

Mboweni also assured critics that state funds would not be used to rescue the bankrupt national airline.

Instead, other options on the table include seeking money from strategic partners or private equity, as well as tapping pension funds and global financial institutions.

Economists have criticised the idea of using pensions to help fund state-owned entities such as Eskom and SAA, raising concern over the potential problems with amending the Pension Funds Act.

