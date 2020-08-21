What’s Next in Finance – In conversation with Jordaan Burger

Sage’s financial director in Africa and the Middle East, Jordaan Burger, is one of South Africa’s leading finance and technology executives.

Burger started his career at Meintjes Vermooten & Partners in 2003 and then went abroad in 2006, serving as a product controller at RBC Capital Markets in London.

Upon his return to South Africa in 2008, he joined TAG Incorporated as an audit partner, where he focused on multinational, technology, and services clients.

He then spent four years as financial director for MWR InfoSecurity where he was also responsible for finance operations in New York, Singapore, and Poland.

Burger joined Sage last year where he oversees the finance function for Sage Africa and Middle East, driving business performance, supporting business development, and setting the commercial strategy.

What’s Next in Finance

In his What’s Next in Finance interview, Burger discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and what they can do to weather the storm.

Burger comments on the evolving role of chief financial offers in the data-driven future and how automation is changing the field.

He also sheds light on the acceleration of adoption of cloud services among South African businesses.

The conversation then moves to digital transformation and artificial intelligence and what the future holds.

The interview ends with Burger sharing his “Aha-moment” with host Aki Anastasiou.

The full interview with Jordaan Burger is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next in Finance interviews here.