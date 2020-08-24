How the government crushed a great renewable energy company

DCD Wind Towers was perfectly positioned to be a South African success story in the renewable energy field, but government indecision and delays crushed the company.

The company was registered in 2011 when DCD Group saw an opportunity to start a renewable energy company in South Africa.

It broke ground in May 2013 and construction for the new DCD Wind Towers factory started soon afterwards.

By April 2014, the factory was fully operational and the first wind tower section was delivered in September 2014.

The company had a bright future in the renewable energy market and employed 172 people at its peak.

Many of these employees came from the local community who were upskilled for free by DCD Wind Towers.

DCD Wind Towers GM Alta-Mari Grebe told MyBroadband they used unemployed people from the local community who received training and became part of the assembly team.

Many employees who started as receptionists or assembly personnel received additional training to move into more senior positions.

With an abundance of wind power in the Eastern Cape and the government’s clean-energy drive, DCD Wind Towers was perfectly positioned for growth.

This all changed when the government changed its focus to a nuclear power deal with Russia, which left power purchase agreements unsigned.

DCD Wind Towers contracts were largely dependent on the signing of these power purchase agreements.

The delay meant the company went into standstill during 2016.

“With no work the company went into a major cashflow crisis and employees were placed on short time,” Grebe said.

The delays and uncertainty around the country’s future forced DCD Wind Towers to close its doors in May 2019. The company’s machinery was auctioned off in June 2020.

Government warned about the impact of delays

The closure of DCD Wind Towers and the loss of jobs in the sector should not come as a surprise.

The SA Renewable Energy Council (SAREC) warned the government in December 2016 that the South African economy was is in jeopardy of losing 15,000 jobs.

SAREC said at the time if Eskom did not follow through with its legal obligations to finalise power purchasing agreements, it could have severe financial consequences.

Since 2011, the Department of Energy’s renewable energy initiative has outsourced a sizeable amount of its energy infrastructure development to the private sector.

DCD Wind Towers’ R300 million factory was built based on the Department of Energy’s renewable energy initiative.

It scaled up production to provide equipment to new state-commissioned wind farms, but the delay in Eskom signing new power contracts brought the factory to a standstill.

Grebe said in February 2017 that the facility was expected to close within months unless the new agreements were signed.

This was exactly what happened.

DCD Wind Towers in 2014

DCD Wind Towers auction in June 2020

DCD Wind Towers report in 2019

