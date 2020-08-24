The coolest smartphone brand in South Africa

The winners of the annual Sunday Times Gen Next Survey were announced last week, which revealed that Nike, Apple, and Samsung are the top brands among young South Africans.

The Sunday Times Gen Next Survey is a barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational.

The survey was conducted by HDI Youth Consultancy which surveys South African youths between the ages of eight and 30.

More than 6,000 youth and young professionals across the country were polled during the 2020 survey period.

“The 2020 survey results will serve as the most accurate ‘before’ snapshot of youth brand perception from a pre-lockdown, pre-COVID-19 period,” said Arena Holdings’ Eben Gewers.

“It gives marketers a unique benchmark for measuring attitude shifts that may happen because of the hardships many will face, and how these will shape their spending priorities in a post-lockdown economic recovery period.”

Sunday Times Gen Next Survey tech winners

The Sunday Times Gen Next Survey results revealed that Telkom, Vodacom, and MTN were rated as the coolest telecoms providers.

The coolest smartphone brands were Apple, Samsung, and Huawei, while the top computing brands were Apple, Samsung, and Hisense.

The table below provides an overview of the tech winners in the Sunday Times Gen Next Survey.