The ANC is past its sell-by date – Altron CEO

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati has slated the ANC, saying it has gone past its sell-by date and is no longer relevant to the economic and social challenges of our times.

Nyati is one of the top technology executives in South Africa who has been in charge of Altron since April 2017.

Under his leadership, the company’s share price more than doubled – from R1,100 per share in April 2017 to its current level of R2,252.

Nyati transformed Altron by putting diversity and inclusion at the core of Altron’s turnaround strategy.

High-profile executives like Nyati seldom criticize the ruling party or the government for fear of retaliation and losing government business.

He broke this mould, however, saying that to save South Africa, “we must stop our collective silence on corrupt friends, colleagues, and leaders”.

He continued to lambaste ANC leaders on Twitter and called for change in South Africa.

“The leaders have buried their heads in the sand. It is time for change. We must create our own future,” he said.

He added that South Africa suffers from the inability of its leaders to hold others and themselves accountable.

“SA does not have a corruption problem. We have a blind loyalty sickness,” said Nyati.

This statement sparked a lively debate on Twitter, with 144 comments and 813 re-tweets at the time of writing.

How to fix the country

Speaking to Tefo Mohapi last year, Nyati said a common vision is needed in South Africa to fix the country and grow the economy.

Nyati said at Altron he created a common vision where every employee feel they have a future at the company.

“They don’t think this black guy who is leading is only leading for black people. Everyone feels that if they do their bit, they can reach any level,” he said.

He said you cannot have an environment where people with great skills and the ability to add value do not feel they belong in South Africa.

“We have a new narrative – which comes from the radical economic transformation narrative – where we moved so far from our constitution which says South Africa belongs to all of us,” he said.

“We now think of South Africa from a colour or race perspective. There are people who we say do not belong here.”

He said South Africa needs to embrace all different races and cultures to help to fix the country with an inclusive vision.