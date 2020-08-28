How Synthesis weathered the COVID-19 storm

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that a successful business needs to be resilient.

This is according to Jake Shepherd, founder and director at Synthesis, who was speaking at Synthesis’s Born in Adversity webinar.

Shepherd said that while many businesses may try to be resilient, they fail as they don’t understand what being resilient is truly about.

He highlighted that while the last five months have been difficult for all businesses, Synthesis has weathered the storm well.

Key to this success was that Synthesis has a resilient work culture where its employees feel valued.

“If all the people in a company are musicians, then company culture is the symphony,” explained Shepherd.

He said that companies with a resilient culture can continue “making music” no matter what comes their way.

To enable a resilient work culture, businesses need to be willing to look introspectively at what they are doing right and what they are doing wrong.

Creating a resilient work culture

Shepherd highlighted the words of social scientist Elliot Jaques, who said: “Everyone needs to work, and not just any work, not only for money, but work that is of value to others.”

This is in contrast to the attitudes of many companies, which think their employees are only working for a salary, and are therefore trying to avoid responsibilities if they can.

“My perspective is that this model of understanding of their employees leads to a culture of micromanagement and a lack of trust,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd noted four important elements of staff who work in a company with a resilient culture. These are listed below.

1. Valued

Companies with a resilient culture watch for when their staff are doing something right and then praise them for it.

Shepherd noted that when he is hiring people, he looks for people who are better than him in some capacity.

2. Connected

“The COVID-19 crisis has taught us that there is no such thing as over-connecting,” said Shepherd.

While employees have not been able to have cooler room chats during the lockdown, they have adapted to more explicit communications – and this is encouraged by resilient companies.

3. Make a difference

It is important that companies articulate the ‘why’ of the organisation.

This lets staff understand where they fit into the bigger picture, allowing them to move forward with purpose and authenticity.

4. Growing

Shepherd said that companies need to make it okay to fail, enabling staff to learn from their mistakes and bounce back.

“Don’t just help others to grow, but grow yourself, too,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd also highlighted that you should not feed your ego, as corporate politics see people act in their own best interest in detriment to the company’s best interest.

The benefits of a resilient company culture

Shepherd said that companies that successfully implement a resilient company culture will receive the following benefits:

Engaged employees – Your staff will be more productive and proactive.

– Your staff will be more productive and proactive. Produce raving fans both internally and externally – You will be able to get clients and attract great staff.

– You will be able to get clients and attract great staff. Grow people – Just as plants can’t simply grow anywhere, so too do people need the right environment to grow.

