MultiChoice SA CEO Mark Rayner resigns

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Mark Rayner is leaving the company.

“It is with great regret that today we announced the departure of Mark Rayner from MultiChoice, effective 30 November 2020,” MultiChoice told MyBroadband.

“Having been part of the MultiChoice family for the past 14 years leading in various parts of the group, Mark Rayner has now decided to further his journey outside the group.”

“Over the years Mark has been a key part of driving growth, championing product innovation and pushing customer focus,” it said.

“We wish him well in the future. An announcement on Mark’s successor will be made in the near future.”

Rayner is a chartered accountant who served his articles at KPMG and held various finance-related positions in the Bidvest Group.

He joined MultiChoice in 2007 where he served as the CFO of DStv Mobile until September 2008, after which he took the helm at the company.

As CEO of DStv Mobile, he oversaw the introduction of various mobile television services across the African continent.

In November 2013, Rayner he was appointed as the chief operating officer of MultiChoice South Africa and was promoted to CEO in May 2016.

Rayner’s resignation follows only weeks after MultiChoice Connected Video CEO Niclas Ekdahl resigned.

Connected Video is MultiChoice’s Internet TV division, responsible for its Showmax and DStv Now video streaming services.

Following more than 19 years of executive leadership experience in the audio-visual services industry, Ekdahl was appointed to the position in September 2018.

He drove several projects at the Connected Video unit during his tenure, including a redesign of the DStv Now interface and the launch of Showmax’s R49 mobile-only plan.

Under his leadership, Showmax also recently performed field tests for its standalone streaming service, which will offer DStv content over the Internet without requiring an installed dish or decoder.

