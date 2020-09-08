Cash Crusaders launches online store

Cash Crusaders has announced the launch of its Click and Collect service, which forms the first step in taking its retail business online.

“Although we’ve been planning the launch of ecommerce for our business for a while, COVID-19 rapidly increased the rate in which we rolled the service out,” said Cash Crusaders Franchising CEO Sean Stegmann.

“The timing was perfect for us to aggressively embrace our digitisation strategy. We started with our WhatsApp Video service back in June and have gone live with our Click and Collect service.”

Cash Crusaders said its online shopping portal will cater both for its private-label new goods and its second-hand goods, with the latter working off a real-time system.

“As soon as a second-hand item is sold either instore or online, that item is no longer available for sale, hence eliminating disappointment from customers who see an item online and want to purchase,” said Cash Crusaders.

The business said that it has been proactively looking at which processes work best for customers.

This has required that stores familiarise themselves with online customer expectations and ensured these are met throughout the online purchasing process, said Cash Crusaders.

“We’ve been very cognizant of how an online shopping channel – especially for our business could present some complexities, so have identified Online Personal Shoppers in every one of our South African stores to ensure a seamless and efficient online shopping experience,” said Stegmann.

Customers who shop online will be prompted at check out to select where they’d prefer to collect their goods from and will have immediate access to that store’s WhatsApp number to be able to converse with the Online Personal Shopper located in that store.

“We have integrated our entire bespoke POS (point of sale) system to be able to fulfil our customer’s ecommerce requirements at the click of a button,” said Stegmann.

Now read: New black ownership rules for South African ISPs and telecoms companies here soon