What’s Next in Finance – In conversation with Adrian Gore

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore is one of South Africa’s foremost business leaders and one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

As a young actuary, Gore founded Discovery in 1992 with the aim of making people healthier and enhancing their lives.

Discovery has since evolved into a diversified and multinational financial services group with operations across the world.

Under Gore’s leadership, Discovery and the Vitality shared-valued insurance model are present in 19 countries, serving over 10 million customers worldwide.

Discovery is widely acknowledged as a global leader in wellness behavioural change and its integration of health, life, and short-term insurance.

Gore has won numerous awards, including Ernst & Young’s Best Entrepreneur, South Africa’s leading CEO, and the Sunday Times’ Business Leader of the Year.

He was also awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of the Witwatersrand in recognition of his achievements and contributions to society.

What’s Next in Finance, with Sage

In this What’s Next in Finance interview, Gore discusses the decision to let employees work from home when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

He shares his view on the new work-from-home environment and what he expects to see in this regard in future.

He then moves on to the adoption of technology at Discovery and how the lockdown and pandemic have accelerated this trend.

Gore also sheds light on how they incentivised a healthy lifestyle during lockdown and what behavioural changes they have seen.

The full interview with Discovery CEO Adrian Gore is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next in Finance, in partnership with Sage, interviews here.