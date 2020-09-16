The two IT skills which are now in big demand in South Africa

CareerJunction has released its latest CareerJunction Index (CJI), which revealed that systems/network administrators and software developers are in big demand.

The CJI is based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website and monitors the labour market in South Africa by examining supply and demand trends.

The August 2020 report showed that hiring activity increased by 1% from July to August 2020.

Hiring activity for professionals in the business and management sector, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics sectors have picked up since May.

There are, however, still no signs of recovery in the IT and telecoms market, with hiring activity remaining depressed.

There are two exceptions – software development, and systems and network administrators.

These are two of the CJI’s “August’s hot jobs” that have seen a spike in demand and popularity.

“Since the onset of the national COVID-19 lockdown, demand for software development skills has been decreasing,” the report said.

During August, however, hiring activity for software developers showed positive growth for the first time in the last six months.

The other trending field is middle and departmental managers, where demand has been growing consistently over the last three months.

Since May, recruitment activity for managerial staff picked up by 75%.

Trending jobs

The image below shows the trending jobs in August and the salaries which these professionals can expect in Gauteng, Cape Town, and Durban.

