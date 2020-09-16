Vodacom partners with Kauai to reward customers with free smoothies and meals

Kauai has partnered with Vodacom to provide the mobile network’s customers with free smoothies and other healthy rewards as part of the VodaBucks rewards programme.

Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, Kauai’s parent company, said it was collaborating with Vodacom to make healthy eating as convenient and easy as possible for the 24 million customers on its network.

“We are serious about making a meaningful impact to the nutrition of South Africans, and we believe that our partnership with Vodacom will allow us to introduce healthy eating to a much broader audience,” Kowarski said.

Chief Officer of Vodacom Consumer Business Unit Jorge Mendes said customers will be able to earn free smoothies daily, simply by being loyal to Vodacom and Shaking their phones.

“The VodaBucks Rewards Programme underscores Vodacom’s commitment to empower all our customers by connecting them today to build a better tomorrow and ensure everyone is included in our digital society.”

Kauai said that several reports in recent years have highlighted the global epidemic of obesity, and the health concerns linked to it, like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other issues.

“South Africa is particularly at risk, with obesity rates higher than the global average. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system, making this new partnership even more relevant,” Kauai said.

How the rewards work

Loyal Vodacom customers can receive instant Kauai rewards daily through the VodaBucks Rewards Programme in the following ways:

Daily Shake – Vouchers for Kauai organic coffees, Kauai smoothies, or a free organic coffee when spending R30 at Kauai are up for grabs to Vodacom customers participating in the Daily Shake programme.

– Vouchers for Kauai organic coffees, Kauai smoothies, or a free organic coffee when spending R30 at Kauai are up for grabs to Vodacom customers participating in the Daily Shake programme. Mega Shake – Mega Shake is a game where Vodacom customers stand a chance to win prizes, including vouchers for Kauai smoothies.

– Mega Shake is a game where Vodacom customers stand a chance to win prizes, including vouchers for Kauai smoothies. VodaBucks Store – Customers can use their VodaBucks in the VodaBucks store to redeem a range of Kauai rewards, including immune-boosting juices, their signature wraps and smoothies, and Kauai vouchers. In addition, customers can part pay with a credit card should they not have accumulated the full amount of VodaBucks.

Customers who want to start earning VodaBucks can sign up via the My Vodacom App or dial *133# on USSD and follow the prompts.