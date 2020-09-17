Inside Game’s new concept store – Photos

Game has launched its first future-ready concept store at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg.

Innovations that are being piloted at the store include self-checkout counters, price check booths, sampling vending machines, electronic shelf labels, and free customer Wi-Fi.

Additionally, the store will have a children’s play area, interactive demonstration zones across various store categories, and digital touchscreens to allow shoppers to access appropriate product information.

A number of new technologies are also being implemented in this store, including:

QR Codes – Customers can scan to access product information or to purchase a product online and have it delivered to them.

ESL – Provides staff with information on factors like rate of sale, days of stock cover, and location of stock in the stockroom.

Smart Labels – These make it easier to track and manage stock in stockrooms.

Trackmatic Phase 2 – Allowing Game to track trucks carrying stock, as well as providing improved visibility on the type and volume of stock being carried.

Smart Camera Solution – Game will be able to manage queuing time for customers and secure its stock receiving bays.

“Our new store concept goes beyond a providing a modernised look-and-feel, and rather encapsulates the direction we are moving in towards our broader turnaround as a business,” said Game VP Andrew Stein.

“We have consulted with a number of key role players across the business, conducted extensive market and customer research and internally reviewed Game’s relevance in the African retail landscape.”

Stein said Game looked at local and international best practice and emerging trends to design its concept store.

“We are making positive strides in our turnaround while staying true to our value proposition for our price-sensitive customers, who expect not only wide product ranges but quality too, at unbeatable prices,” said Stein.

“While we are piloting the Game reimagined format with the Mall of Africa store, we plan to roll out two more future-ready stores by the end of the year.”

“Along with our other strategic plans, such as the phasing out of Fresh and Frozen from 65 stores by November and the introduction of our clothing range, Styleessentials, into all Game stores by 2021.”

Game also said it will be introducing new and expanded categories as part of its turnaround strategy, including clothing, party solutions, parenting, children’s books bestsellers, home security, and wellness.

Photographs of the new concept store are below.

Game Concept Store