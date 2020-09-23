South African online store accused of scamming customers

A MyBroadband reader contacted us about the poor service he received from a new South African tech retailer called Zulu-Tech.

The customer discovered Zulu-Tech online and noted that the prices provided on the business’s website were incredibly cheap.

The customer, therefore, made a purchase – an ASUS 15.6-inch portable monitor for R2,099.

The purchase was made on 7 September 2020, and the customer said they received an email the next day which said the delivery would take place between 14 and 21 September 2020.

However, having read poor reviews for Zulu-Tech on HelloPeter, he mailed customer support to determine if their delivery could be pushed forward.

On 18 September, the customer spoke with the company and the sales agent said they would mail feedback to him regarding his order.

However, the customer has received no further communication – despite calling the company from different phones and even sending an SMS.

HelloPeter complaints

Perusing the business’s HelloPeter page makes it clear that the above story is not a once-off event.

Several other customers have reported the exact same situation – being unable to contact Zulu-Tech to follow up on their order or to receive a refund, and not receiving their order within the provided delivery window.

“I decided to contact Zulu-Tech to find out why the delivery did not take place but unfortunately have not been able to make contact with them as they don’t answer their emails or phone. I have asked them for a refund, but no response either,” said one customer.

“I ordered an item from this company on the 8th of September. They have not yet delivered my item. I requested a refund on the 17th and they have stopped replying to my emails,” said another.

“They scam people [out of] their hard-earned money and never reply to their emails. I bought and they promised to deliver, till today it been 3 weeks already,” said a third HelloPeter user.

No comment from Zulu-Tech

When conducting a Whois query for the website’s domain, the details for DomainsByProxy are displayed.

DomainsByProxy is a service which offers domain privacy services through registrars such as GoDaddy – which is the registrar used by Zulu-Tech.

This means that it is not immediately evident who created the Zulu-Tech website.

The customer also noted that they went to visit the company’s physical office, as detailed on its website: 26A Bradford Road, Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

However, when they arrived at this location, they discovered that this office did not exist – and this was confirmed by the landlord.

To investigate the issues customers have experienced, as well as to determine why the website has published a fake office address, MyBroadband attempted to contact Zulu-Tech.

The company did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

