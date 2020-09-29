Hisense to launch a new factory in Cape Town

Chinese consumer electronics company Hisense plans to open a new electronics factory in Atlantis, north of Cape Town. The new factory is set to employ more than 200 people and will manufacture washing machines.

Hisense said that it plans to open the new factory by 2021. The factory follows the opening of a R350 million plant in Atlantis in 2013, which manufacturers flat-screen TVs and fridges.

“Since launching washing machines in the country three years ago, Hisense has achieved a 12% market share in that segment,” the group said.

“Currently, Hisense employs more than 800 people, and does training and social upliftment projects, contributing to the wellbeing of around 3,000 people in the community.”

The group said that it currently distributes to more than 3,000 chain stores and 500 home appliance stores across South Africa.

“In 2019, one in four TVs or fridges sold in South Africa was a Hisense, while during the year, the brand manufactured more than 530,000 TVs, and 331 000 fridges.

“Hisense has also made significant inroads in Africa, with products also being exported to 13 other African countries, including Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana and Lesotho.”