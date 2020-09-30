What’s Next – In conversation with Colin Erasmus

Colin Erasmus is one of the most experienced technology executives in South Africa and currently heads up the Modern Workplace Business Group at Microsoft South Africa.

At Microsoft South Africa, Erasmus is committed to putting the right digital tools in the hands of businesses to connect and support employees, wherever they are, and to drive productivity, engagement, and collaboration.

Erasmus was educated in mathematics, engineering, and computer science and started his professional career as an entrepreneur in a start-up technology consultancy where he developed niche technologies that are still being used in the electronic events registration industry.

Erasmus has twenty years’ experience with Microsoft and has a strong business acumen with vast management experience.

He was also one of a handful of privacy-certified individuals in South Africa who assisted in drafting South Africa’s privacy legislation (POPI Bill).

In this interview, Erasmus shares his views on the heightened focus on information protection and compliance since the drive for more people to work from home.

He also discusses the implications of POPIA on South African businesses and the strategies and solutions available to help organisations.

