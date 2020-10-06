What’s Next – In conversation with Dumisani Moyo

Dumisani Moyo is the Head of Sales for Mid-Market at SAP Africa and a leader with extensive technology sales and leadership experience.

At SAP, Moyo is responsible for small and medium-sized enterprises in both the private and public sectors in the Southern Africa region.

He is passionate about helping small and medium-sized enterprises transform their businesses through leveraging technology.

Prior to joining SAP, Moyo was a Senior Sales Manager for Dell Technologies in Southern Africa.

In this interview, Moyo discusses how SMEs can leverage technology to navigate disruption, survive in a turbulent and tough economic climate, and drive efficiencies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moyo touches on some of the challenges specific to SMEs that the COVID-19 disruption has highlighted and how technology can help SMEs navigate disruption and the accelerated pace of change.

The interview ends with Moyo explaining how small companies can start their technology journey.

The full interview is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.