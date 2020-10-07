Microsoft could buy Nokia again – Report

Microsoft may once again acquire Nokia and will be a major player in future negotiations around this potential acquisition, according to a report by Forbes.

The report cited analysts from CCS Insight, who said they predicted Nokia would be acquired by a major US tech company in 2021.

Both Microsoft and Intel have been named as likely buyers for the cellphone and networking company.

“We feel that Nokia could be slightly vulnerable to an acquisition,” CCS Insight told the publication, adding that Microsoft has taken a significant interest in the telecoms space.

“We believe Nokia could be a potential target for someone like Microsoft,” the firm said.

Microsoft previously acquired Nokia’s handset division in an attempt to compete with Android manufacturers and Apple’s iPhone.

The company’s Windows Phone-powered handsets failed to make a dent in the market share of the two major smartphone software players, however, and it wrote off this handset division in 2015.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft has its own range of handsets, which includes the recently-unveiled Surface Duo foldable smartphone.

The Surface Duo sports two screens joined by an advanced hinge mechanism which allows the device to open and close like a book.

This setup enables real-time, full-screen multitasking, an improved typing experience, and greater integration with the company’s Surface Slim Pen.

Other notable hardware features include an 11MP camera with support for 4K video recording, LTE connectivity, a fingerprint reader, and support for numerous accessories.

