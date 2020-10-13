Alviva in talks to buy Tarsus

Alviva has announced that it is in discussions regarding the possible acquisition of Tarsus Technology Group.

The company said in a SENS announcement that the due diligence related to the acquisition has been completed.

“This transaction may have a material effect on the price of Alviva’s securities. Shareholders are, therefore, advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities.”

Alviva Holdings is one of Africa’s largest providers of information and communication technology products and services.

Its assets include IT distributors Pinnacle and Axiz who specialise in unique product and service offerings.

Tarsus Technology Group is also a distributor of leading IT hardware brands to the Southern African reseller channel.

A merging of the two companies will therefore create a Southern African ICT distribution powerhouse.