The most sought-after skills in South Africa revealed

CareerJunction’s latest research revealed that software development, middle and department management, and representative and sales consulting are the most sought-after skills in South Africa.

This information was contained in the latest CareerJunction Index (CJI) report, which is based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website.

The data represents online labour dynamics in South Africa by providing an analysis of the relative ratio of supply and demand in the online job market.

The information encompasses professions across all industries and serves as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies.

According to the report, hiring activity increased by 4% during September, while job search activity increased by 12%.

Software development skills are in high demand, with hiring activity for software developers increasing by 10% during September 2020.

Hiring activity for managerial staff has also increased, with sales managers and finance managers in particularly high demand.

Demand for sales consultants is also slowly growing in South Africa, with hiring activity increasing by 16% during September.

Demand trends in different industries

After a dip in recruitment activity during lockdown level five and four, hiring activity is slowly increasing for professional in varies industries, including:

Business and management

Sales

Warehousing and logistics

Manufacturing and assembly

Admin

Office and support

Architecture and engineering.

Hiring activity remains at a reduced level for professionals in ICT, cleaning, maintenance and repair, and marketing.

Demand for medical and health professionals decreased during September after elevated recruitment activity from June to August 2020.

The charts below show the labour demand in various sectors. The red charts indicate a downturn in demand while green charts show increasing demand.

CareerJunction Index Report