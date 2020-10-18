Moment of truth for “New SAA”

The fate of South African Airways hangs in the balance ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s mini-budget speech later this month.

Private banks have refused to provide funding for the bankrupt state airline, and the government is scrambling to find a funding plan that will not take money away from social development programmes, according to a report by the City Press.

Sources told the publication that one of the reasons for the budget policy statement’s delay was a possible last-minute funding plan for the failed state-owned airline, with a deal possibly being concluded next week.

This could reportedly deliver a funding solution that would remove the need to cut funding from social development programmes, which would conflict with the objectives of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan.

The report also cited government insiders, who said that private banks are unable to provide funding for SAA as this would be reckless lending.

“The banks said they couldn’t give government money for SAA because it would be reckless lending,” they said.

“They could lend the money if it was borrowed by the state, but not for SAA because it was bankrupt and its future wasn’t promising.”

Speaking to the Sunday Times, The National Union of Metalworkers of SA, the South African Cabin Crew Association, and South African Airways Pilots’ Association said that the lives of employees are on the line.

The unions said their members have not received salaries for five months in many cases, and have called for a funding plan that would minimise the effect on employees.

All operations suspended

SAA has been placed under care and maintenance by its business-rescue practitioners (BRPs) while it waits for the R10.4 billion in funding which has been pledged to it by the government.

The airline has been effectively mothballed, and the BRPs have said that SAA’s creditors will be updated as soon as they have completed their assessment of the options of winding down or liquidating the company.

Concerns have been raised over the possibility that government will be forced to appropriate funds from other initiatives to help fund the R10.4-billion it has promised for the creation of a “New SAA”.

Former SAA acting CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has cautioned that if the government provides the required funding to rescue the airline, it should not interfere in the “New SAA”‘s operations.

He added that recent statements by the government were tentatively positive in this regard, suggesting there is less desire for state control over the airline’s operations.

“Government seems to be saying it doesn’t have to directly manage and run SAA – it could be done by alternative shareholders with the government having a reduced stake,” he said.

Bezuidenhout believes this approach would greatly improve SAA’s chance of success, stating that airlines cannot be run like a government department – they need to be nimble and quick to react.

Ethiopian airlines offer

Earlier this month, Ethiopian Airlines said it is willing to provide planes, pilots and maintenance services to SAA as part of a joint venture with South Africa’s government.

However, the carrier is not interested in helping with debt repayments or the cost of reducing the workforce, only the provision of resources for SAA.

“We don’t want to deal with the legacy issues — the debt, labour claims and so on because that is very difficult for us not only in terms of financial outlay but also in terms of managing the restructuring,” Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebre Mariam said in an interview in Addis Ababa.

“We want to make it very easy for them to start the airline by providing aeroplanes, by providing expertise, pilots, technicians, leadership.”

Now read: How Eskom really operates