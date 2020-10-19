The tech skills which can get you into Australia

The Australian government has recently announced updates to the country’s migration programmes for 2021, which is aimed at attracting scarce skills.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused great damage to the Australian economy, as it has always relied on skilled migrants.

Sam Hopwood, a migration expert for Sable International, said the travel restrictions and the delayed release of skilled migration quotas have hit Australia particularly hard.

“These all contributed to Australia’s worst economic shock in nearly a century and its first negative net overseas migration since the Second World War,” he said.

Australia’s Federal Budget was released on 6 October with long-term plans to counteract the effects of COVID-19, including changes to its migration programme.

Hopwood said this migration programme has a strong focus on attracting the best migrants from around the world.

The bad news for people looking to emigrate to Australia is that there has been a big reduction in planned skilled migration visas.

The General Skilled Migration ceiling has decreased by about 30,000 spots, while the Skilled Independent visa cut from 16,652 to 6,500 places.

The table below provides an overview of Australia’s new 2020/2021 migration planning levels.

Skilled occupation list

With this strong focus on attracting the best migrants from around the world, it raises the question of which skills are viewed as eligible skilled occupations in Australia.

There are different skills lists for different visas, and we focused on the popular skilled independent visa.

This visa allows successful applications to live and work permanently anywhere in Australia.

For the skilled independent visa, you don’t need a sponsor or nominator. You must, however, be under 45 to apply.

Through this visa, you can sponsor eligible relatives for permanent residence, and if eligible, become an Australian citizen.

The image below shows the process of applying for the skilled Independent visa (subclass 189).

Skilled occupation list

With the changes in the skilled migration numbers, the current skilled occupation list may change as well. It is, however, not expected to vary significantly from the current list.

The Australian government further explained that pending visa applications will not be adversely impacted by the subsequent removal of any occupation from the skilled occupation lists.

The table below shows the current IT, telecoms, and engineering skills listed in the skilled occupation list for skilled independent visas.