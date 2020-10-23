What’s Next – In conversation with Barry Venter

Barry Venter is the Chief Executive Officer of Nashua and one of the most experienced executives in the information technology and services industry.

Venter’s previous experience includes serving as the General Manager of Operations at Allied Mobile, Chief Operating Officer at Nashua Mobile, Acting CEO at Nashua Mobile, and Chief Operating Officer at Nashua.

Venter has an excellent understanding of Business Development, Supply Chain Management, Operations, Project and Change Management, Sales, Management, and Customer Experience.

His philosophy is built on Customer Centricity and forms the core of the focus for his vision for Nashua.

Venter’s strategy in his position as CEO is to drive Nashua as a solutions-based company, positioning the business as a Total Workspace Provider.

In this interview, Venter discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nashua and how they’ve had to adapt.

Venter also shares how Nashua as a Total Workspace Provider is enabling businesses to work smarter.

He finishes the interview by sharing his future plans and vision for Nashua.

